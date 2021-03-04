‘Symbol of teamwork, discipline, skill’: Thunderbirds, Blue Angels debut ‘Super Delta’ formation for first time

**For a previous flyover in Las Vegas, watch below

CALIFORNIA (WJW) — For the first time ever, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels completed a formation known as the Super Delta during a joint training over the Imperial Valley Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, the formation involves F-16 Fighting Falcons and F/A-18 Super Hornets.

“It serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe,” the post states.

For those who don’t live in Imperial Valley, the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels will virtually debut the formation flight Memorial Day weekend during the broadcast of the National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall.

