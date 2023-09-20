TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — A beloved turkey’s death has ruffled some feathers in a Northeast Ohio community.

Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey, who for the last few months has delighted people with his wild antics, passed away Wednesday, the Twinsburg Police Association revealed.

Photo courtesy Dan Fidoe/Twinsburg Police Association

“Ralph was more than just a turkey; he was a symbol of resilience, beauty, and charm,” the police association said in a Facebook post. “Every morning, as we made our way through the bustling traffic of Twinsburg, his regal presence brought a smile to our faces and reminded us to appreciate the simple pleasures in life.”

Multiple officers shared with FOX 8 video of the bird strutting his stuff around town (as seen at the top of the story and below):

Multiple FOX 8 viewers also wrote in about the bird, expressing the deep sense of loss. An obituary written for the bird posted on the Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey Facebook page continued these sentiments.

“Alas, all legends have their sunset. Ralph’s journey on Gobble Gobble Lane has come to a close,” the FB page said. “But in his wake, he leaves a town forever changed — a community united in laughter, joy, and the shared tales of a turkey who dared to live on his terms.”

In his death, the turkey’s final arrangements are being handled by Faithful Pet Cremation Services of Twinsburg.

Photo courtesy Twinsburg Police Association Photo courtesy Twinsburg Police Association

FOX 8 reached out to the Twinsburg mayor for comment on this story but has not heard back.