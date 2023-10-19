[Editor’s Note: the video above highlights celebrities from Ohio.]

(WJW) – Sylvester Stallone is remembering his dear friend and co-star as an incredible man and artist.

Oscar-nominated actor, Burt Young, who starred alongside Stallone in the “Rocky” movie franchise, recently died at age 83.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: Burt Young and Sylvester Stallone attend the “Rocky” Broadway opening night at The Winter Garden Theatre on March 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Stallone, 77, wrote on his Instagram page, “To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much…RIP.”

Stollone’s tribute to his friend includes a black-and-white photo of the two in a scene from “Rocky.”

(Original Caption) Rocky, Sylvester Stallone, at left, discusses his forthcoming match for the world championship with his best friend Paulie, (Burt Young), in a scene from Rocky, which is one of the movies vying for “Best Picture.” Stallone is one of the nominees for “Best Actor” and Young for one of the five nominees for “Best Supporting Actor.”

Young was best known for playing “Paulie” in the “Rocky” series, but has more than 160 acting credits on IMDb, including “Chinatown” and “Win Win.”