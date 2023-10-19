[Editor’s Note: the video above highlights celebrities from Ohio.]
(WJW) – Sylvester Stallone is remembering his dear friend and co-star as an incredible man and artist.
Oscar-nominated actor, Burt Young, who starred alongside Stallone in the “Rocky” movie franchise, recently died at age 83.
Stallone, 77, wrote on his Instagram page, “To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much…RIP.”
Stollone’s tribute to his friend includes a black-and-white photo of the two in a scene from “Rocky.”
Young was best known for playing “Paulie” in the “Rocky” series, but has more than 160 acting credits on IMDb, including “Chinatown” and “Win Win.”