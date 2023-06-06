(The above story explains how the Canada wildfires are having a local impact)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – (WJW) Wind and wave action will create a “high risk” of dangerous rip currents along the Lake Erie shoreline Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, warning of strong rip currents for Lorain, Erie and Cuyahoga Counties through 4 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS predicts wind and wave action will cause strong rip currents causing potentially life threatening hazards.

“Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake,” according to the NWS Cleveland office.

“Rip currents are when water breaks and flows away from the shore pulling swimmers away from shore.” explained FOX 8 Meteorologist Alexis Walters. “If strong enough rip currents can affect kayakers as well.” Walters said.

Not only should you avoid the water for that reason but also because the water is still below 60 degrees.. which can be unpleasant too.

In all, you should avoid swimming in the water until the beach hazard is lifted.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions,” the NWS added.