Swensons kicks-off construction with a free treat

WILLOUGHBY (WJW)- One of Ohio’s favorite fast-food spots, Swensons, will soon be serving their favorites to Willoughby residents.
Construction kicks off today at 34725 Euclid Avenue in Willoughby. To celebrate the future home of Swensons, the first 100 customers will receive a free Galley Boy.
The burger is made with two beef patties, cheese, two secret sauces, and topped with a signature olive.
Additional burgers, milkshakes, and sides will also be available for purchase at their food truck.
Back in October, Swensons made the list for having one of the best burgers in the country.