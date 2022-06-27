AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Just-a-kid-from-Akron-turned-billionaire LeBron James isn’t wrong, according to a new list put out by Reader’s Digest.

Like James — an avid supporter of Swensons Drive-in — the magazine has deemed the Akron-born joint as the best spot to get burgers in Ohio.

For their list “The Best Burger in Every State,” RD reportedly took into account the burger spots most highly praised by fans, critics and competitions alike.

Here’s what they had to say about Swensons:

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone in Ohio who hasn’t tried a Galley Boy from Swensons Drive-In. This double-patty burger is served on a buttery toasted bun with cheese and two secret sauces. Though the popular drive-in (with multiple locations across the state) has never shared what exactly those secret sauces are, they best resemble tartar sauce and barbecue sauce. The burger is finished off with a signature olive on a toothpick for a recognizable flair.

Started in 1934, the local chain has slowly expanded across the state, opening in the Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati suburbs. Find a list of all locations right here.