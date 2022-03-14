Swenson’s Drive-In coming to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Swensons Drive-in officially announced it’s coming to Boardman.

The Akron-based food chain will be built in the former Nicolinni’s on Route 224 at 1247 Boardman Poland Road.

It will be the first Swensons location in Mahoning County.

Founded in 1934, the company is known for its service right at your car.

Swensons will hold a cookout on Monday, March 21 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The cookout is open to the public.

The first 100 people will receive free ‘Galley Boys’.

The company’s signature burger has been touted by celebrities like Akron native LeBron James.

The drive-in is expected to open this summer.