Sweet treat recall; b.a. Sweetie pulls two chocolate candies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — b.a. Sweetie Candy Company in Cleveland is voluntarily recalling its Chocolate Malt Balls and Chocolate Malted Milk Balls due to the ingredient label not stating a wheat allergen.

The recalled products were packaged in either a 4.5-ounce clam pack container labeled “Chocolate Malt Balls” with a Dave’s Supermarket label or in bulk packaged in a 3-pound bag labeled “Chocolate Malted Milk Balls Bulk” with a b.a. Sweetie Candy Company label, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Products were available for sale at the following locations in Ohio:

Sweetie Candy Company retail store

All Dave’s Market Grocery Stores in Cleveland, Akron, Garfield Heights, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, and Richmond Heights

Groovy Candies, Cleveland

L&E Sugarbuzz, Amhurst

The release states there have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall; however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food-borne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Customers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company for a replacement. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact b.a. Sweetie Candy Co. at 216-739-2244.