CLEVELAND (WJW) — A sweet addition has been added to the FOX 8 family!

Kristi Capel and her husband, Hal, surprised their kids with a mini golden doodle puppy and shared the tear-jerking moment on video, seen above.

“It was an epic surprise,” Kristi said about the moment Kyndal, Duke, and Kapri saw the little guy who they named Rocky.

Kyndal, 9, is seen speechless but the tears in her eyes say it all.

“Kyndal has been praying for years for a dog,” Kristi said. “You guys I’m not kidding, every library book that comes home from school is about dogs, coloring pictures and things to pray for that she’ll do at Sunday school at church. She’s been praying for patience.”

Congratulations to the family!