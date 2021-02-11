Sweet sneak peek! Local bakery makes cake for FOX 8’s ‘Bride, Groom & Zoom’ virtual wedding

(WJW) — We are giving you a sweet sneak peek ahead of Friday’s FOX 8 virtual wedding.

Cakes By The Lake in Lorain heard about the couple who will be getting married, and have created a cake for their special day… in an Indians theme.

The winning couple that will wed in FOX 8’s “Bride, Groom & Zoom” are Adam Haas and Amy Fixel.

The happy couple met around Valentine’s Day three years ago in Crocker Park after meeting on an online dating app.

Join us tomorrow morning for the special moment — a Zoom wedding!