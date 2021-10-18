Sweet Moses permanently closing in Cleveland

Close up of the foam on a root beer float

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A popular Cleveland soda fountain and treat shop is permanently closing its doors.

A spokesperson from Sweet Moses took to Twitter Monday afternoon, announcing that the Gordon Square Arts District shop would close for good after 10 years of serving traditional soda foundation favorites.

We are saddened to let you know that Sweet Moses will be permanently closing. After over 10 years of creating traditional ice cream soda fountain favorites, our last scoop will be this Sunday, October 24th (as long as products are still available). — Sweet Moses (@sweetmoses) October 18, 2021

They said plans to transition to new owners fell through, so they decided it was best to close.

Sweet Moses will serve their last scoop on Oct. 24, as long as supply lasts.

They also thanked neighbors, customers and employees for supporting them over the years.