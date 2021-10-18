Sweet Moses permanently closing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A popular Cleveland soda fountain and treat shop is permanently closing its doors.

A spokesperson from Sweet Moses took to Twitter Monday afternoon, announcing that the Gordon Square Arts District shop would close for good after 10 years of serving traditional soda foundation favorites.

They said plans to transition to new owners fell through, so they decided it was best to close.

Sweet Moses will serve their last scoop on Oct. 24, as long as supply lasts.

They also thanked neighbors, customers and employees for supporting them over the years.

