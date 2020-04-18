SWEET DREAMS: Disney Bedtime Hotline will play goodnight message for your kids

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — Even though “The Happiest Place on Earth” isn’t open right now due to the coronavirus, Disney is still finding ways to make people smile.
Disney Parks announced on Twitter that Disney Bedtime Hotline is back for a limited time.
Parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear a special goodnight message for their kids from one of five Disney characters. They include: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.
The toll-free hotline will end on Thursday, April 30 at midnight pacific time, so be sure to call before then. Available in the United States only. Limit 1 message per call.