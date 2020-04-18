Breaking News
Here is the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak April 17
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 10

SWEET DREAMS: Disney Bedtime Hotline will play goodnight message for your kids

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

397155 06: Mickey Mouse rides in a parade through Main Street, USA with Cinderella’s castle in the background at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom November 11, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — Even though “The Happiest Place on Earth” isn’t open right now due to the coronavirus, Disney is still finding ways to make people smile.

Disney Parks announced on Twitter that Disney Bedtime Hotline is back for a limited time.

Parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear a special goodnight message for their kids from one of five Disney characters. They include: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

The toll-free hotline will end on Thursday, April 30 at midnight pacific time, so be sure to call before then. Available in the United States only. Limit 1 message per call.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral