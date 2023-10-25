**Related Video Above: Mom travels 1,200 miles in one day to see both sons play in different NFL playoff games in January 2022

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Kelce family, who at one time resided in Cleveland Heights, continues to make headlines due to their affiliation with the National Football League and a certain superstar musician.

Now Donna Kelce, aka Mama Kelce, is getting her very own T-shirt celebrating her split allegiance for two sons Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the two athletes are Cleveland Heights High School alumni, some proceeds from the new Homage tee goes straight to the Heights Schools Foundation, which works to support students and teachers through the help of grants, programming and scholarships.

Take a look at the T-shirt below:

Photo courtesy Heights Schools Foundation

Donna Kelce reportedly worked on the design with Homage CEO and founder Ryan Vesler.

“In our family there is no favorite child, although Jason and Travis may like to joke otherwise,” Donna said in a statement. “This design really captures what it’s like to be sandwiched between two incredibly talented, amazingly successful, and very, very competitive sons. I cheer them both on equally.”

She also shared her love for the community where she raised her sons, saying “I look forward to giving back to the Heights Schools Foundation to help better the lives of others.”

