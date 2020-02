AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police say a man was found dead inside a home following a standoff in Akron.

Police say at around 10:30 a.m., a man inside the residence in the 1200 block of West Wilbeth became disgruntled when a bailiff showed up with an eviction notice.

Police say the man may have fired shots. It’s unknown who the target was.

No one was injured.

Streets were blocked off and people in the area were advised to stay in their homes.

41.039172 -81.551278