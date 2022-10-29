GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to an area residence following an attack on two individuals.

Garrettsville police were first called to the scene Friday after a woman was reported injured. Upon arrival they discovered the woman outside and were told another male victim and the suspect were still inside the home.

With the help of the SWAT Team, the other victim was removed from the home and the suspect was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was not reported what type of injuries the two sustained.

FOX 8 will continue to update this story as more is learned.