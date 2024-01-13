LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A man who “barricaded” himself in his car and then shot at officers died during what became an officer-involved shooting, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.

The Lorain County SWAT team was called to the Indian Hollow Reservation in Grafton Friday after a park ranger told police the man in the car pointed a gun at him.

After several hours of SWAT negotiators talking to the man in the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said the man shot at officers and that’s when it became a “SWAT officers and an officer-involved shooting,” the department said.

Authorities said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Law enforcement did not release the name of the man who died.