BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — Cleanup efforts were underway Sunday after a Jewish cemetery on Cleveland’s west side was vandalized.

A number of headstones were found spray painted with red swastikas at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Ridge Road. This comes as Israel’s war with Hamas continues into its fifth week.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland released the following statement regarding the vandalism:

It is absolutely sickening that anyone could have so much hate for the Jewish people that they would desecrate Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. This cowardly act to violate the memory of our elders only confirms what we already know: the hatred of the Jewish community here and around the world now is at a level not seen in generations. We will support law enforcement in any way we can to see that those who are responsible face the consequences of their actions. We will restore the damage of the cemetery and return the dignity to the damaged gravesites. And we will continue combat hate against all communities with an unbending resolve.

WJW photo

WJW photo

FOX 8 has not yet heard back from city officials or police on this incident.