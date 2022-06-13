BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Beachwood police responded to a call Sunday about a swastika displayed on the passenger side of a vehicle parked in the driveway of 2200 Green Rd.

Police confirmed there was a swastika on the car but said there was no violation of any law. Police say a small group gathered on the sidewalk in front of the house Sunday evening. According to police, the group had a calm conversation with the person who lived in the home. An officer was present during the conversation, police say. After the conversation, the person who lived in the home removed the swastika from the vehicle.

“The City of Beachwood recognizes that this incident is concerning to the Jewish community and the community as a whole. Although incidents such as this rightfully can cause fear and anxiety, there was no violation of law that the police department can act on at this time,” police said in a statement.