SUV suspended in trees after Streetsboro crash

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW)– A man is facing charges after a crash in Streetsboro Friday morning.

Streetsboro police said 36-year-old William Booker lost control of his vehicle and went left of center on state Route 303. The SUV went off the road and snapped a utility pole before ending up suspended in trees, according to police.

Booker, of Cuyahoga Falls, was charged with operation without reasonable control and operating a vehicle under the influence. Police said additional charges are pending his toxicology results.

He was taken to UH Portage Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

(Photo courtesy: Streetsboro police)

“While this is a serious crash, we consider everyone extremely lucky today since Mr. Booker traveled into and across the oncoming lane of traffic on a busy State Route. It should serve as a reminder of how dangerous it is to operate a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol,” Streetsboro police said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: