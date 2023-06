CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after an SUV slammed into the side of an RTA bus, and then the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Monday near Union Avenue and E. 93rd Street.

FOX 8 video from the scene shows that the SUV caught on fire.

FOX 8 Photo

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The intersection was closed while police and fire crews handled the scene.