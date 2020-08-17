SUV hits Cleveland RTA bus stop, restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a car crash that ended with an SUV in a brick building.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday at Kinsman Rd. and E. 130th.

FOX 8 crews at the scene say an SUV crashed into an RTA bus stop and then hit a restaurant.







Kinsman Rd. and E. 130th, Cleveland

The car hit with such force it ended up halfway inside the building.

The restaurant, Shrimp and Fish Boat, suffered a lot of damage.

The Cleveland Fire Department was called in to check the building’s structural integrity.

The driver was taken to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

No one else was hurt.

