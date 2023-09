CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland fire truck was hit by an SUV while working at the scene of another car accident.

The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023, at Kinsman Road and E. 79th Street.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The SUV that hit the truck flipped and ended up on its roof.

In total, five vehicles were damaged between the two accidents.

No one was seriously injured in the crashes.