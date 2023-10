[Editor’s Note: The video above is a traffic report on the scene at about 5 a.m. on Monday.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A train struck an SUV early Monday morning.

No one was in the SUV at the time.

FOX 8 Photo

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. at Lakeside Avenue and E. 26th Street.

The area was blocked for several hours while crews investigated the scene.