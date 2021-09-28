SUV flips over in Ashland County, killing 16-year-old driver: State troopers

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ashland County Tuesday afternoon.
According to state troopers from the Ashland Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. along State Route 179 near Township Road 405 in Mohican Township.
Troopers were called to the scene and found an SUV flipped over in a bean field.
Investigators say the SUV was heading south on State Route 179 when it overtook a vehicle in a no passing zone, lost control, hit a ditch and overturned multiple times.
The driver, a 16-year-old from Willard, was ejected from the SUV and died from their injuries.
A passenger, who is also 16, was taken to the hospital for injuries.
Troopers say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was wearing one.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be
involved.
The crash is still under investigation.