ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Emergency crews spent 20 minutes pulling a victim from a smashed SUV late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. along I-90 West in Rocky River.

The SUV appears to have gone over a guardrail and into a sign.

According to police, the victim was taken by EMS. There is no word on their condition. No other vehicles were involved.