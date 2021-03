CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at the water treatment plant near Edgewater on the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway.

This happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.

An SUV headed eastbound on the Shoreway missed the turn and crashed into the water treatment plant.

The driver was stuck in the vehicle until firefighters rescued him.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

No word on the driver’s condition.

The SUV damaged a fence surrounding the treatment plant.