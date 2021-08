CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a driver after a Wednesday morning crash.

Officers responded to St. Clair Ave. and E. 82nd St. around 3 a.m.

An SUV crashed into St. Philip Neri church and caught fire.

SUV crashes into church, Cleveland, Ohio, August 4, 2021, FOX 8 Photo

Cleveland firefighters put the fire out quickly.

It doesn’t appear there was any major damage to the church.

Police say no one was inside the SUV.