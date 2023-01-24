CLEVELAND (WJW) — A suspicious pickup truck reported outside a federal courthouse downtown is not a threat, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities were notified Tuesday of a black Ford pickup truck seen parked partially on the sidewalk outside the Howard M. Metzenbaum U.S. Courthouse, 201 Superior Avenue.

The Cleveland division of the FBI assisted city police at the scene, and confirmed the courthouse was evacuated and nearby streets were closed off.

The vehicle was checked and cleared by Cleveland police Tuesday, according to a statement from U.S. Marshals spokesperson Anne Murphy, who added, “At this time there is no threat.”

“We remind the public to always remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” said FBI spokesperson Susan Licate. “If you see something suspicious, call your local law enforcement agency or the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI [1-800-225-5324], or tips.fbi.gov.”