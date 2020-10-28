Suspended Sandusky teacher charged with sexual battery

SANDUSKY (WJW) – A 37-year-old Sandusky High School teacher has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery.

According to a Sandusky police report, Jeffrey Sherman, was arrested Tuesday on the charge. The alleged victim in the case is a high school student, police say.

Sherman is being held in the Erie County jail and is expected in Sandusky Municipal Court Wednesday to face the charge.

According to police, detectives began investigating Sherman in September after an allegation was made about inappropriate behavior. Police also said Sherman has been placed on suspension by the school system.

