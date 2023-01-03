STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police are looking for four suspects after multiple cars were reportedly taken from the Fiat dealership in Strongsville in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a call at around 5 a.m. from a manager of the Fiat and Alfa Romeo Of Strongsville Dealership about possible vehicle thefts from the dealership, according to a release from the Strongsville Police Department.

When officers arrived at the 11800 Pearl Road business, they say they discovered a broken garage door window at the rear of the building which provided access for the suspects who allegedly entered the building, the release says.

Video shows four suspects wearing dark-colored hooded clothing, masks, and gloves. Police say the suspects located about 60 vehicle key fobs and reportedly took up to five vehicles.

The manager told police he received about 20 GPS activation signals that vehicles were active and moving following vehicles that should be in the front of the store including a light blue 2020 Audi CRF, a small gray Mercedes and a maroon Lexus LC 500.

This incident remains under investigation.