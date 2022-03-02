Suspects use machine-powered saw to crack ATM

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for suspects who used a machine-powered saw to try and break into an ATM.
It happened at a Huntington Bank ATM at St. Clair Ave. and E 105th St. around 2 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects jumped into a stolen medical transport van and drove away.
According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, the van stopped 2 blocks later at E. 107th St. and ran on foot.
Police did not locate the suspects.
The suspects used a reciprocating saw to try and get into the ATM’s money box.
It’s unclear if they got away with any cash. FOX 8 video from the scene shows part of the ATM was opened.
FOX 8 will keep you posted on any updates from the police.