Suspects use machine-powered saw to crack ATM

Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for suspects who used a machine-powered saw to try and break into an ATM.

It happened at a Huntington Bank ATM at St. Clair Ave. and E 105th St. around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects jumped into a stolen medical transport van and drove away.

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, the van stopped 2 blocks later at E. 107th St. and ran on foot.

Police did not locate the suspects.

The suspects used a reciprocating saw to try and get into the ATM’s money box.

It’s unclear if they got away with any cash. FOX 8 video from the scene shows part of the ATM was opened.

