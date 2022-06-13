AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspects charged with the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2 are set to be arraigned in court on Monday morning.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21 are charged with murder and felonious assault and are being held without bond.

The suspects will appear in Akron Municipal Court.

Police said Liming and his friends were involved in a fight that evening with a group of males who were reportedly playing basketball on the property. Liming’s friends reportedly called 911 after the victim was knocked unconscious and beat up.