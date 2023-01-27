NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for three suspects after thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen from the Great Northern Mall Friday morning.

According to North Olmsted police, the suspects slipped in the door as the mall was getting ready to open.

Investigators say it appears that two of the suspects kept watch while the third went behind a kiosk counter and stole $127,000 worth of jewelry.

Anyone able to identify the suspects should contact Detective Richards with the North Olmsted Police Department at (440)777-3535.