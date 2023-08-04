SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects, a driver of a dark colored pickup and a passenger who shot and killed a 23-year-old Akron man on Interstate 77 on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

The two vehicles were traveling south on I-77 when the gunman stuck a handgun out OF the window, firing several rounds, killing Marquise Banks police said.

Banks immediately lost control of the SUV he was driving, crossed the median and crashed into a Mercedes on the northbound side. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Akron City Hospital in Green.

“There’s two people of interest here, the driver and the shooter in that suspect vehicle, apprehending them obviously,” Summit County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Bill Holland said.

Initially this was believed to be a road rage incident, but Holland would not determine if that’s the case.

“Right now, it’s under investigation,” Holland said. “When all this happened, there were several things going on. There was a shooting investigation, there were crashes, people being transported, so right now it is pretty early on in the investigation. A search warrant was conducted early this morning in relation to the incident so we’re hopeful to apprehend somebody here shortly.”

Banks was also taken to Summa but was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. Holland is confident the suspect will be apprehended but encourages anyone with additional information to come forward.

“Whatever that information that is: The identity of the driver, the identity of the shooter, anything that someone has relating to the incident,” Holland said. “Whether you think it’s a small amount of information, it could be a key piece of information. So, if anybody has anything, please contact our detective bureau (at 330-630-6317).”