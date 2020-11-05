Suspects run over robbery victims with car in East Cleveland, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were seriously injured after they were run over by a car, East Cleveland police said.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the parking lot of Walgreens on Euclid Ave.

They found a man and woman suffering from severe injuries to their legs. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police learned a robbery took place and when the suspects took off in a vehicle, which was reportedly stolen, they ran over the victims.

The vehicle then drove over a guardrail. Police are looking for three suspects.

