EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were seriously injured after they were run over by a car, East Cleveland police said.
According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the parking lot of Walgreens on Euclid Ave.
They found a man and woman suffering from severe injuries to their legs. Both were taken to the hospital.
Police learned a robbery took place and when the suspects took off in a vehicle, which was reportedly stolen, they ran over the victims.
The vehicle then drove over a guardrail. Police are looking for three suspects.
Read more headlines on FOX8.com, below:
- 56 of Ohio’s 88 counties in red level of coronavirus risk system
- Judge orders single trial for 4 officers in Floyd case, says it will stay in Minneapolis
- Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus
- Suspects run over robbery victims with car in East Cleveland, police say
- Florida man thinks he hears an intruder, shoots pregnant wife