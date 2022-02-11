Suspects lead police on 100mph pursuit through downtown Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police were involved in a chase early Friday morning.

Officers in East Cleveland attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle didn’t stop for officers and accelerated to dangerous speeds.

According to radio traffic between police, the chase went through downtown Cleveland on Superior Ave. at speeds of over 100 mph.

Eventually, the suspects stopped in Lakewood at Clifton Blvd. and French Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

East Cleveland officers at the scene of a chase, FOX 8 Photo

Vehicle abandoned after East Cleveland chase, FOX 8 photo

Scene in Lakewood after chase that started in East Cleveland, FOX 8 photo

Vehicle abandoned after East Cleveland chase, FOX 8 photo

Vehicle abandoned after East Cleveland chase, FOX 8 photo

Officers collect evidence from suspect vehicle follow chase from East Cleveland, FOX 8 photo

Several people got out of the vehicle and ran into neighborhoods.

East Cleveland police arrested a passenger in the car.

East Cleveland police have not said why they tried to stop the vehicle.

The suspects have not been identified.