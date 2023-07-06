WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – Three suspects are in custody after investigators say they led police on a chase that ended with a crash in Willoughby Thursday evening.

The pursuit, which investigators say involved a stolen Kia, started in Euclid. It ended with a three-vehicle crash in the area of SOM Center Road and Ridge Road.

Officers then arrested the three suspects in the stolen vehicle. They are being held by Euclid police.

According to investigators, one person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Crews have since cleared the roadway.