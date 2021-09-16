Suspects fleeing East Cleveland police crash into building

by: Talia Naquin

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police arrested two people following a carjacking and chase early Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police began pursuing a vehicle that had been carjacked.

The chase started in East Cleveland and hit speeds of 80 mph into Cleveland.

The suspects hit a utility pole and a brick building at E. 40th St. and Commerce Ave.

Officers arrested 2 people. Both required medical treatment.

They have not been identified.

The utility pole was knocked to the ground.

The building suffered minor damage.

The accident unit with the Cleveland Division of Police is assisting in the investigation.

