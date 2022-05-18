EUCLID – Euclid police detectives are looking for suspects who fired more than 40 rounds at a home on East 192 Street around 2 a.m. May 12.

Security video obtained by the I-Team shows a dark-colored SUV drive by the home and then a few minutes later drive back. The SUV then parks and dozens of gunshots can be heard.

“This level of violence is ridiculous,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “I mean, this is something you would see in a war zone, and we are seeing it more often.”

The chief says detectives are searching for the suspects and want to get them off the street as soon as possible.

No one was injured in the shooting but the house and a few cars were damaged.

“Those was full, 6 people in there ranging from ages 4 to 42 and they were all asleep,” said Captain Mitch Houser. It is an absolute miracle that no one was hurt.”

Police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to call Euclid police detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.

“Please we need the information and someone knows who did this,” Meyer said. “The information could help save a life.”