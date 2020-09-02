Suspects drive through cornfields during Rittman chase

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW)– Police found drugs and a gun following a chase in Rittman Tuesday morning.

It started when an officer tried to stop a driver for speeding at about 10:30 a.m. According to Rittman police, the driver led the officer on a chase into Wayne County near state Route 604.

The driver went through two cornfields and stopped near a creek before he and his passenger fled on foot, police said. A Doylestown officer arrested the driver, identified as 31-year-old Tyler Chrostowski, of Wooster, within minutes.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol plane was used to help arrest the passenger, 23-year-old Trevor McKinney, of Ravenna.

Rittman police said officers seized about $3,000 in cash, lock picking tools, loaded magazines, meth pipes, marijuana and fentanyl from inside the stolen SUV. A Rittman officer and his K-9 also found a Glock pistol in the field.

Chrostowski has a lengthy criminal record and a warrant for his arrest from the highway patrol, according to police. He’s charged with driving under suspension, fleeing, receiving stolen property and drug possession. McKinney was charged with obstructing official business.

Both are being held at the Wayne County Jail.

