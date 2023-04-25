CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after suspects crashed a stolen KIA into a Stark County gun shop and stole weapons early Tuesday morning.

The break-in happened just after 4 a.m. at D&D Precision and Delong Lures on S. Locust Street in Canal Fulton.

According to Canal Fulton police, four suspects wearing masks drove a KIA Soul through the storefront and took several firearms.

Within just two minutes, the suspects left the scene in another vehicle.

Investigators say the KIA had been stolen from a residence in the city earlier that night.

In a Facebook post, D&D Precision said the business is closed for now. It is set to reopen officially on May 2.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Canal Fulton police at 330-854-2211.