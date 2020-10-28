Suspects crash into building, open fire on Maple Heights police

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to examine evidence in a shooting involving Maple Heights police.
Maple Heights officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 19400 block of Raymond St.
A suspect or suspects was shooting from a vehicle at a home there.
FOX 8 video from the scene showed bullet casings across the road and a home blocked off with crime tape.
No one in the home was hurt.
Police followed the suspect vehicle from the shooting scene.
Witnesses tell FOX 8 the suspect vehicle crashed into a building in the 5060 block of Northfield Rd. in Bedford Heights around 1:30 a.m.
After the crash, shots were fired from both the suspect and police, according to FOX 8 crews at the scene.
Evidence markers showed shell casings across Northfield Rd.
One person from the suspect vehicle was taken to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown.
There are no reports of any injuries to officers.
Police have the I-480 underpass taped off.
The ramp from I-480 EB to Northfield is closed.
Northfield Rd. is closed from Aurora Rd. to Libby Rd.
BCI arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m.
