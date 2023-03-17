CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Two suspects face charges after investigators say they pretended to work for Child Protective Services and kidnapped a three-week-old baby girl from Canton.

Canton officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Alan Page Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Friday morning for a reported child kidnapping.

According to investigators, a mother said a woman wearing a name tag and claiming to work for Child Protective Services took her child on Thursday.

Child Protective Services later confirmed that the woman didn’t work there.

Detectives learned the suspect’s license plate number. The vehicle was registered out of Conesville, Ohio.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle and issued a traffic stop. During the stop, the child was found safe and two suspects were taken into custody.

Sapphire McDougleh, 31, of Canton, is charged with kidnapping. Brandon S. Savage, 21, of Conesville, is charged with complicity to commit kidnapping.

They are both being held on $750,000.00 cash bond.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144 or the Canton Office of the F.B.I. at (330) 456-6200.