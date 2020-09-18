Suspects charged with shooting 10-year-old in the back in Cleveland shootout identified in photo lineup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Two men charged with shooting a 10-year-old in the back in Cleveland were identified through a photo lineup.

The shooting happened on September 15 just before 5 p.m.

Anthony Sumpter (left), Darrion Sumpter (right)

According to court records, Anthony and Darrion Sumpter were with a group of at least twenty other people near E. 117th and Luke Ave. when they exchanged gunfire with four people in a silver Nissan.

A 10-year-old boy ran to avoid being struck but was hit in the back.

The child has been receiving care from doctors at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Darrion and Anthony Sumpter faced a judge on a charge of felony assault.

Both waived their preliminary hearings.

Each is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

