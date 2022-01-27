Suspects charged in beating death of man accused of inappropriately touching underage girl

PHARR, Texas (WJW) – Three suspects face charges after police say a man accused of inappropriately touching a minor was beaten to death and left in an open field in Texas.

The incident started at an RV park in Pharr on Jan. 20.

According to reports from the Pharr Police Department, a female minor told her mother that a man – Gabriel Quintanilla– inappropriately touched her.

The police report said 18-year-old Alejandro Trevino and his 17-year-old brother confronted Quintanilla about it and a fight broke out.

Investigators say Quintanilla left on foot and the 17-year-old caught up to him outside an apartment complex. The report said Trevino and the driver of a red Dodge Charger, 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez, also caught up and they started to beat Quintanilla.

According to the report, the three suspects then left the scene, got a white Ford F-150 and found Quintanilla walking along the road injured.

The report said Quintanilla was beaten again and, while still alive, thrown in the truck bed and dropped off in an open field. The suspects then left the scene, the report said.

Investigators later found Quintanilla dead with severe head trauma from what they believe to be brass knuckles.

Both Melendez and the 17-year-old were charged with capital murder, aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Trevino was charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to investigators, Quintanilla had been wanted for “continuous sexual assault of a child” and assault out of Pharr.