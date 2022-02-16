Suspects caught before possible 4th gas station robbery in same night: Parma police

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Three suspects were taken into custody after a string of gas station robberies in Parma overnight.

According to investigators, the three robberies happened within an hour and the suspects appeared to be planning a fourth before being caught by officers.

Police records show that the first armed robbery happened at the Speedway on Brookpark Drive around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday.

The second happened at the Shell gas station on Ridge Road at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday and the third happened at the 7-Eleven on Ridge Road 12:49 a.m.

A spokesperson from the Parma Police Department said, while their officers were busy handling the other robberies, a Parma Heights officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the same street’s Sheetz gas station parking lot about 12:55 a.m..

That officer told Parma police and three men, ages 35, 28, and 19, were taken into custody. Investigators say two of the suspects are from Springfield, Ohio and one is from Warren.

“We believe these three individuals were preparing to rob a fourth gas station, but were apprehended before they could so,” said Captain Kevin Riley.

Investigators say they found a gun in the suspects’ truck and recovered it.

The investigation is ongoing.