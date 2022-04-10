CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspects involved in a fatal shooting in Cleveland on Friday.

Raequan Williams, 27, was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to 10008 Westchester for a man shot. When they arrived, the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private car, police say.

At the scene, police learned that the victim got out of a car then two suspects allegedly approached him and shot him multiple times, according to Cleveland police.

The suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 216-623-5464.