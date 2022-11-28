Related video: Thieves rifle through trucks at UPS facility in Highland Heights, steal packages

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators arrested five suspects after a break-in at a United Postal Service facility in Ashtabula County Sunday morning.

They’re believed to be involved in a string of break-ins at UPS facilities across the East Coast.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Austinburg UPS facility at 2:18 a.m. after an alarm went off.

While heading to the scene, investigators say deputies saw a black sedan speeding northbound on State Route 45 and heading onto I-90 westbound.

When they got to the UPS facility, deputies found a broken window on an overhead bay door.

It was the second break-in at UPS in the past couple weeks. While investigating the previous incident, deputies learned that the facility in Highland Heights was broken into on the same day.

Investigators also learned that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had been tracking a group of suspects from the Philadelphia area tied to the string of break-ins.

The group is accused of stealing over $3.5 million in property.

Sunday, Willoughby Hills police stopped the black sedan, which was traveling about 120 mph on I-90 westbound.

Four men and a juvenile were arrested. Investigators say they had a number of stolen electronics in their possession.

The adults were taken to the Lake County Jail, while the juvenile was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. They’re facing charges of receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.