Suspects arrested in distraction burglaries in Lake and Ashtabula Counties

LAKE COUNTY (WJW) – Lake County sheriff officials say they arrested three suspects Sunday following multiple calls about distraction burglaries in their county and in Ashtabula County.

“We got a report that Madison Township was handling a distraction burglary, and then we got a report that Ashtabula County was handling a distraction burglary,” said Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno. “And we got calls in Concord and Leroy Townships. We got a lot of calls.”

One of those 911 calls came from a woman who said she was working outside when two men pulled in her driveway saying there was a water leak down the road and they needed to check her sinks. She told police they stole items from her home.

Another was from a man who said two men went inside his elderly father’s home.

“A couple of guys came over and walked in the house,” the caller said.

Ashtabula Sheriff Bill Johnson said they had a distraction burglary on Clay Street near SR-534.

“The men were claiming to be from the water department,” Johnson said.

Deputies from both counties as well as other police agencies were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle but when officials arrived the suspects were gone.

“We then got a tip from an Uber driver who said he thought the three suspects were at a restaurant in Mentor,” Leonbruno said. “We got there and they were found in the restrooms.”

He said both men say their name is Rocky and the woman said her name was Apple.

“We are trying to positively identify them now,” Leonbruno said. He added that he believes they are from the Chicago area and may be responsible for several distraction burglaries around Northeast Ohio.

The suspects are due in court Tuesday.

