STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Strongsville police are investigating after a break-in at the SouthPark Mall early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded after an alarm went off at Macy’s around 1:44 a.m. When they got there, officers found a glass door smashed on the north entrance.

Police say two males then ran out of the building, leading officers on a chase. The suspects were caught and taken to Strongsville Jail.

Investigators say they’re working to see if the suspects were involved in any other crimes. No charges have been issued yet.

The break-in remains under investigation.